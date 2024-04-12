Best Buy Drops New 3-Day Sale With Massive Savings on All Things Tech

If you've been thinking of updating your major home appliances, overhauling your entertainment and work spaces or you just want to splurge on new tech to make life a little easier, now's the time. Best Buy has launched a three-day sale, slashing prices on everything you need to start fresh for spring. Spruce up your space with the latest devices at a great price on everything from smart home devices to TVs, laptops, smartwatches and plenty of other top tech at Best Buy right now.

We've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best offers below to help you snag some good deals. You can also check the full sale by clicking the link below. Just be aware that the weekend sale ends on April 14 at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to make your selection before then.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (128GB): $700 This tablet sports a massive 14.6-inch OLED display and an impressive 2,960x1,848 screen resolution so you can stay productive or entertained throughout your day. An S-pen is also included for easy notetaking and drawing capabilities. It only has 128GB of storage, but that can be expanded with a microSD if you wish. Details Save $400 $700 at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop (1TB): $825 This Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop sports a large 16-inch, full HD touchscreen and runs on a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor. It also comes with a generous 16GB of RAM and 1TB of solid-state storage. Details Save $275 $825 at Best Buy

Razer Blade 17 Gaming Laptop (1TB): $1,800 This gaming laptop sports a massive 17.3-inch screen, a 12th-gen Intel i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. Plus, it's loaded with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This is a great pick for anyone looking for a portable gaming setup. Details Save $1,600 $1,800 at Best Buy

DuraPro 55-inch LED Outdoor Partial Sun 4K TV: $1,299 This outdoor TV has a 55-inch screen, 4K resolution and 500 nits of brightness. It's a great choice for covered patios, decks or balconies as we start to prepare for warmer weather. Details Save $500 $1,299 at Best Buy

More great deals at Best Buy:

Some of the items listed may have additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so if you've been considering signing up, now might be a great time to do so. While those subscriptions are paid accounts, the money you make back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year can be worth it, especially if you shop at Best Buy regularly. There are some other perks too, such as free two-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows.

For more device savings, we've rounded up the best phone deals, laptop deals and TV deals to help you keep more money in your pocket.