Save Over $50 on This Stylish Marshall Smart Speaker

Most smart speakers have a simple if somewhat unexciting design that blends in with most homes' decor. But if you're looking for something with a little more character, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering $55 off this Marshall Uxbridge smart speaker with a classic, eye-catching look -- dropping the price down to just $165. There's not a clear-cut expiration on this deal, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will remain available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

This Marshall smart speaker doesn't sacrifice function for looks, and is packed full of helpful features. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and is equipped with a far-field microphone array so you can control it using only the sound of your voice -- even from across house. Just ask Alexa to play your favorite music, check the weather, set reminders or control other smart devices around the house. It also has Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 connectivity for easy wireless streaming from your phone, tablet or laptop. And unlike many other smart speakers, it has dedicated volume, treble and bass buttons so you can easily fine tune the sound to your preferences. Plus there's a dedicated voice mute button that turns off the microphone so Alexa can't listen in. If you want the convenience of a smart speaker but prefer something with a little more character, this is a deal that you won't want to miss.