Save over $100 on a Cordless Tineco Vacuum Cleaner

If you've been looking to replace an old vacuum cleaner, take this as a sign that it's time for an upgrade. Tineco Vacuum cleaners are on sale for up to $120 off on Amazon as part of this year's Memorial Day sales. This vacuum is one of our top picks if you're looking for a midrange cordless vacuum. CNET staff raved about the Tineco's ability to easily pick up dog hair and how barely any was leftover after testing. So if you have pets at home that are currently shedding for the season, you can't go wrong with this selection

Tineco is known for its cordless stick and wet/dry vacuums and now you can buy them for less. If you have pets then you may want to consider our choice of the Tineco A11 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner--it works on both carpets and wood floors and was. This style is currently $189 and 35% off the original price. It's a great alternative to the Samsung or Shark cordless vacuums if they're not within your budget.

Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals Whether you’re upgrading a single device or want to overhaul your entire home with a bundle, you can follow the latest Memorial Day appliance sales to get the best price. See Memorial Day Appliance Deals

Or if you're looking for a cordless wet/dry vacuum, the Tineco Floor ONE S7 Steam Cordless Steam Wet Dry Mop is $120 off of $649 with a coupon. A wet/dry vacuum is an absolute must if you have pets and children at home. If you're looking for a classic option, the Tineco Pure ONE S15 Essentials Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is $100 off with a coupon. This version also has LED headlights so you won't miss any crumbs on the floor.