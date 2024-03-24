Save on Satechi Accessories During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Satechi is known for creating super sleek and innovative accessories for a host of products. And right now, many of these accessories are on sale for up to 43% off during Amazon's Big Spring Sale event. Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market but several of them lack ports. That's where Satechi comes in. Satechi has one of the best USB-C hubs available for your laptop. This way, you'll get all your ports without having to upgrade to a new laptop. Satechi also has wireless chargers, laptop cases and so much more.

You'll find some of Satechi's best-selling accessories available for less during this sale. For $120, you'll be able to snag Satechi's USB4 multiport adapter. This adapter has all the ports you need and allows USB-C charging up to 100w, up to 8K HDMI output, an ethernet connection and a couple of micro/SD card readers. This model usually lists at $150 so you'll save $30.

If you've been looking for an easy way to charge multiple devices at the same time, you can grab this compact charging station. Satechi's Dock5 is available for $48, which is 20% off its original price. Amazon also has deals on Satechi's high-quality wireless chargers. You can grab a USB-C wireless charger to plug directly into your laptop or take things on the go with the mountable wireless car charger.

There are also other great deals happening to celebrate spring.