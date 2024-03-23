Shop Tech and Home Deals In Walmart's Rival Spring Sale
With Amazon's Big Spring Sale here, Amazon is not the only store that has gone all out on sales, and if you want to expand your search a bit more, Walmart also has a big rival sale.
Even though Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a big sales event for Amazon, it doesn't mean other retailers aren't also trying to get in on the action. That's why Walmart is having its own rival Super Spring Savings Week. There are a lot of great items, too, hundreds of them ranging from tech to home goods, and include brands like Apple, Samsung, and Ninja. So, if you're looking for a few extra deals, be sure to check out our favorite picks below.
We've gone through the sale and have found discounts on tablets, TVs, headphones, small kitchen appliances, monitors and more and have gathered the best offers down below to make it easy to find something you love. But be sure to take a look at the entire sale selection for even more bargains.
The second-gen AirPods Pro offer excellent sound, noise canceling, USB-C charging and a MagSafe case. These are among the best wireless earbuds you can get and right now they're $60 off.
If you're looking for a basic TV with some convenience, this smart TV may be the ticket. It has a 65-inch screen with 4K resolution -- including upscaling for non-4K content, as well as Object Tracking Sound Lite for dynamic sound and Motion Xcelerator to decrease blur.
The Ninja Creami may have made waves on TikTok, but now it's become a solid kitchen staple to help you make ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more right at home. It's great for anyone who wants to customize flavors or have low-fat or dairy-free options in a pinch.
More Super Spring Savings Week deals:
- LG Cord Zero A9 cordless stick vacuum: $248 (save $31)
- Roku smart home indoor camera SE (2-pack): $35 (save $15)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 Plus wireless gaming headset: $99 (save $40)
- LG 34-inch UltraGear IPS curved gaming monitor: $499 (save $501)
- Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor: $300 (save $100)
- Shark StainStriker portable carpet and upholstery cleaner: $99 (save $41)
- Beautypeak 64x21 inch full length standing mirror: $60 (save $139)
- Bissell Little Green Pro portable carpet cleaner: $119 (save $34)
- Carote 21-piece nonstick induction cookware set: $120 (save $180)
- Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum cleaner: $320 (save $100)
- Blackstone Duo 17-inch propane griddle/grill combo: $179 (save $50)
- Gocio 500W 26-inch 21-speed folding electric bike: $479 (save $1,122)
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch): $49 (save $21)
- Devoko 5-piece outdoor wicker patio sectional and table: $330 (save $210)
- iHome AutoVac Nova S1 Pro self-empty robot vacuum: $159 (save $240)
- Linenspa Explorer firm innerspring mattress (queen): $148 (save $108)
- Bissell Proheat Pet Turbo carpet cleaner: $129 (save $60)
- Reebok Lite Plus 3 women's shoes: $33 (save $7)
- FitRx smart bell gym 4-in-1 kit: $98 (save $52)
- Braun Series 7 Flex electric razor: $150 (save $50)
- Hart 20-volt 3-piece combo tool kit: $149 (save $49)
Looking for more deals? We've found more tech savings on laptops, TVs, phones, tablets, earbuds and headphones and more happening now. Also, while it's not part of the spring sale, Walmart has a great deal on the newly cheaper Meta Quest 2 VR headset -- buy the Quest 2 for just $199 and you get $50 of Quest store credit to start your VR gaming collection.
