Save Up to $150 On a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

The flexibility a tablet offers is hard to beat. You can stream movies, music and games, make video calls, read ebooks, draw and take notes directly on the screen, browse the web and more -- without being tied to a desk. And with early Prime Day deals already here, plenty of Amazon competitors are offering big bargains on the latest tech ahead of Prime Day (which falls on July 12 this year).

Apple's iPad has dominated the tablet market for years, but if you're a fan of Android or simply want a more affordable option than the latest iPad Pro, consider one of the best Android tablets for 2022: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Best Buy has discounted this by as much as $150, so it starts at just $450. However, this offer will expire tonight, June 24.

This ultraportable tablet weighs only 1.3 pounds and features a 12.4-inch screen with a 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution. It also comes equipped with an S-Pen stylus that magnetically attaches to the back of the tablet so you can write and draw directly on the screen whenever you need to. And if you're using your tablet to take pictures or make video calls, you're covered with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the back.

While the tablets included in Best Buy's sale are only configured with either 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage, the S7 FE has a microSD slot that will support memory cards up to 1TB, so storage shouldn't be a problem. If you're already a Samsung Galaxy device owner or use Windows 11, this is definitely an option worth considering.

