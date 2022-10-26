Save Up to 54% On Blink Security Cameras and Video Doorbells

Home security cameras can provide peace of mind, allowing you to keep an eye on things whether you're snuggled up on the couch, at work or even on vacation. There are a lot of options on the market, but if you're looking for a budget-friendly option, should make the shortlist, and with discounts of up to 54% at Amazon, now is a great time to invest in indoor and outdoor home security cameras.

Video doorbells are popular options because you can check the door from your couch or while you're away from home. Plus, you can keep an eye on your packages as we move into the holiday shopping season. Right now is marked down to $55 -- that's a savings of 35%. The camera features 1080p HD video, infrared night video and two-way audio, plus it gets up to two years of battery life. The Sync Module 2 allows you to save your video clips locally when paired with a USB drive (sold separately). And if you only need the ? You can score that for just $35 -- though it does not come with some on-demand features the Sync Module 2 offers.

Now if you want to monitor more of your property than your front door, there are a number of bundles on sale that can help. Right now this bundle with a is discounted by $120, bringing the price of all five pieces to just $160. There's also a two-pack of Blink available for $30 -- a $35 savings, if you want to keep an eye on things inside your home while you're away. Be sure and check out the to find the right set up to keep what's most important to you safe and secure.