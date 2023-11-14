Save Big on Google Earbuds, Tablets and More With These CNET-Exclusive Offers
You can save up to $130 on top-rated tech from Google with these exclusive coupon codes right now at Wellbots.
Google makes some of the best tech on the market, earning spots on our lists of the best earbuds, best tablets, best smart displays and more. And with Black Friday just around the corner, now's a great time to get your hands on some top-rated Google devices for less. You'll find plenty of Black Friday deals at Amazon and other retailers, but CNET readers can score some serious savings with our exclusive coupon code offers right now at Wellbots.
Equipped with Google's Tensor G2 processor, an 11-inch display and 128GB of storage, the Pixel Tablet is one of our favorite models on the market. Plus, this deal comes with the charging speaker dock, which essentially transforms the tablet into a convenient smart display. This coupon code saves you $100 on all colors and configurations.
When it comes to smart displays, the second-gen Google Nest Hub is our overall favorite model on the market right now. It's the central hub of your smart home and can control any other devices on your network that are compatible with Google Assistant. Plus, it makes it easy to check the weather, update your schedule, stream music and much more totally hands-free.
These advanced Google earbuds are one of our favorite pairs for Android users, and they boast active noise-canceling capabilities, an IPX4 water-resistance rating and a battery life of up to 31 hours on a single charge. Plus, they'll automatically optimize the equalization depending on the volume.
More Google device deals at Wellbots:
Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.
- Google Pixel Watch: $190 (save $90 with code CNET90)
- Google Nest Hub Max: $129 (save $100 with code CNET100)
- Google Nest wireless video doorbell: $115 (save $65 with code CNET65)
- Google Nest floodlight camera: $180 (save $100 with code CNET100)
- Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E router (two-pack): $190 (save $110 with code CNET110)
- Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E router (three-pack): $270 (save $130 with code CNET130)
