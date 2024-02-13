Save Big on Appliances This Presidents Day at Best Buy
Best Buy is currently offering a range of discounts across all the biggest brands in home appliances.
With Presidents Day just around the corner, there are already plenty of new deals to take in. And now Best Buy has entered the fray with tons of home-appliance discounts you won't want to miss. As we get ever closer to Feb. 19, the deals are sure to keep coming, and we're keeping track of them here.
Best Buy's Presidents Day sale is running right now with big savings available. Savings of up to $980 are already on offer, and more appliance deals could be added as we get closer to the holiday. Just make sure to place your order soon before the prices go back to their normal levels.
A few appliance discounts have already caught our attention, including a Samsung three-door fridge with a huge capacity, in a gorgeous silver finish. This fridge would normally sell for around $1,980, but it's yours now for just $1,000. Looking for a new electric range with Wi-Fi and more? You can score a Samsung freestanding model with a no-preheat air fryer and convection for just $800, down $190 from the original asking price.
Looking for something a little different? Amazon is already taking up to 60% off of its own smart home devices and other products. You can also check out our roundup of the best Presidents Day deals and coupons to be had throughout the long weekend.
