Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale Brings Discounts on TVs, Headphones, Appliances and More
You can score top tech for much less during Best Buy's massive Presidents Day sale this weekend.
If you've been putting off upgrades to the latest devices, new major appliances for the home or stocking up on tech accessories, now's your chance to get everything on your wish list at a deep discount. Best Buy has launched its annual Presidents Day sale, and it's packed full of deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, kitchen gear and much more.
To save you some time, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best offers on popular items like TVs, laptops, tablets, appliances, headphones, vacuums and other great deals. This Presidents Day sale ends Monday, Feb. 19, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure not too wait too long to make your purchase soon if you don't want to miss out on these deals.
Best Buy has the latest iPad Air available at all-time low pricing of just $450. That's a $150 discount on this fifth-gen Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage and an M1 chip.
This Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop sports a large 16-inch full HD touchscreen display as well as a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor. It also comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.
These bone conduction open-ear sport headphones are some of the best running headphones you can buy, especially with this deal.
More Presidents Day deals at Best Buy:
- Xbox Series X console: $450 (save $50)
- Up to $200 off unlocked Google Pixel phones
- HP Envy 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (512GB): $450 (save $400)
- LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $1,600 (save $500)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd-gen): $189 (save $60)
- Dyson V8 cordless vacuum kit: $350 (save $120)
- Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop (512GB): $700 (save $250)
- Apple Pencil (1st-gen): $79 (save $20)
- Dell 27-inch IPS S2721NX monitor: $95 (save $95)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $300 (save $150)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (512GB): $1,100 (save $350)
- Ring Video Doorbell: $60 (save $40)
- Samsung 75-inch Q80C QLED 4K smart TV: $1,500 (save $400)
- LG 5.0 cubic feet large capacity washer/dryer combo: $2,000 (save $1,000)
- Apple MacBook Air (M1): $750 (save $250)
- Philips Hue A19 smart lighting starter kit: $90 (save $40)
- Asus 15.6-inch OLED laptop (1TB): $1,000 (save $300)
- Apple AirPods 2: $90 (save $40)
- Samsung 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved monitor: $1,800 (save $700)
- SteelSeries Arctis 9X wireless headset (Xbox): $130 (save $70)
- Samsung Jet 60 Pet cordless stick vacuum: $280 (save $50)
- Bose smart soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos: $600 (save $150)
- Shark 3-in-1 Max air purifier, heater and fan: $300 (save $150)
- Samsung 85-inch TU690T Crystal 4K smart TV: $800 (save $500)
- GoPro Hero12 Black action camera: $350 (save $50)
- Up to 40% off major appliances
Some items may have an additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider signing up if you haven't yet. Those are paid accounts, but you could make the money back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year if you shop at Best Buy regularly and there are some other perks too, like like free 2-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows.
And if you want even more Presidents Day deals on mattresses, home security devices, Amazon devices, home goods and other great items.
