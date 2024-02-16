X
Best Buy's Presidents Day Sale Brings Discounts on TVs, Headphones, Appliances and More

You can score top tech for much less during Best Buy's massive Presidents Day sale this weekend.

Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
2 min read
The LG C3 TV, an LG washer/dryer, a MacBook, Shokz OpenRun Pro headphones and the Apple Watch SE 2 are displayed against a yellow background.
LG/Apple/Shokz/CNET

If you've been putting off upgrades to the latest devices, new major appliances for the home or stocking up on tech accessories, now's your chance to get everything on your wish list at a deep discount. Best Buy has launched its annual Presidents Day sale, and it's packed full of deals on TVs, laptops, tablets, headphones, kitchen gear and much more. 

To save you some time, we've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of the best offers on popular items like TVs, laptops, tablets, appliances, headphones, vacuums and other great deals. This Presidents Day sale ends Monday, Feb. 19, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure not too wait too long to make your purchase soon if you don't want to miss out on these deals. 

Apple iPad Air 5 (64GB): $450

Best Buy has the latest iPad Air available at all-time low pricing of just $450. That's a $150 discount on this fifth-gen Wi-Fi model with 64GB of storage and an M1 chip. 

Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop (1TB): $800

This Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 laptop sports a large 16-inch full HD touchscreen display as well as a 13th-gen Intel Evo i7 processor. It also comes equipped with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. 

Shokz OpenRun Pro: $130

These bone conduction open-ear sport headphones are some of the best running headphones you can buy, especially with this deal. 

More Presidents Day deals at Best Buy:

Some items may have an additional discounts available for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, so you may want to consider signing up if you haven't yet. Those are paid accounts, but you could make the money back in exclusive savings during this event or throughout the year if you shop at Best Buy regularly and there are some other perks too, like like free 2-day shipping with no minimum amount and extended return windows. 

And if you want even more Presidents Day deals on mattresses, home security devices, Amazon devices, home goods and other great items.      

