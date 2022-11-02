Save $60 on This Logitech G502 Mouse and Take Your Gaming to the Next Level

Just like your in-game gear, the equipment you use for gaming can end up being the difference between victory and defeat. If you're a PC gamer, that means you'll want to be using a proper gaming mouse -- and right now, you can snag a great one at a bargain. Amazon is offering $60 off the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, which . There's no set expiration listed, so there's no saying how long this deal will last, but we'd recommend ordering soon if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

This advanced Logitech mouse can help take your gaming performance to the next level. It's equipped with a Hero 25K sensor, and boasts 1:1 tracking and a maximum DPI sensitivity of up to 25,600. It has 11 different mappable buttons so you can customize it to match your playing style, and a hyper-fast scrolling wheel so you can easily navigate menus screens and long web pages. It also features a six adjustable weights so you can finetune the weight and balance to your preferences. And with over 16 million RGB lighting color configurations, you can set it to match the rest of your gaming gear. It's compatible with both Mac and Windows computers, and it has a battery life of up to 60 hours on a single charge.

