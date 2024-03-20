Save $50 on Ninja's Viral Creami Ice Cream Maker and Have the Coolest Summer Ever

If you spent any time on social media last summer you probably didn't miss the Ninja Creami. This countertop push-button ice cream maker went viral when people discovered how easy it was to use, and how many different types of ice cream they could make without having to refreeze an inner bowl. Right now, the frenzy-inducing ice cream machine is down to $150 (normally $200) on Walmart. The deal is part of Walmart's Super Spring Savings event; an answer to Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Not to brag, but I discovered the beauty of this ice cream innovation a year earlier when I reviewed the Creami for CNET. I love how versatile it is, allowing you to make ice cream and gelato custards along with fruit sorbet mixtures and freeze them the night before. From there, the Creami easily turns out different ice cream flavors, one after the next, in about 2 minutes. Most at-home ice cream makers on the market only make one batch every 8 hours since the center chilling bowl has to be frozen completely between uses.

Just some of the decadent ice cream we made in the Ninja Creami. Karen Schiff Freeman/CNET

The Creami also great for special diets since you can add less sugar, no sugar or alternative sweeteners to ice cream mixtures if you choose. There's also no end to the flavor combinations and recipes to try. The Creami also allows you to add mix-ins like candy or nuts and incorporates them evenly throughout.

If I have one knock on the machine it's that it's fairly loud when churning. The good news? It only takes 2 or 3 minutes to spin a batch into fresh frozen delights.

The Ninja Creami is as popular as summer small appliances get, and so it doesn't drop in price too often -- certainly not while the weather is warm. If you're looking to haul in the easy ice cream maker, grab it now from Walmart while it's 25% off.