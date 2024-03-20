Walmart Launches Super Spring Savings Week to Compete With Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale is underway, but there are plenty of other retailers getting in on the action. Walmart has just launched its own Super Spring Savings Week in order to save you some cash as you stock up for everything you need this season. The retail giant is slashing prices on hundreds of items, including tech and home goods, making it a great time to grab items you've been holding out on.

With discounts on tablets, TVs, headphones, small kitchen appliances and much more, you're sure to find something you love at a great price. We've gone through the sale and have gathered some of the top deals, highlighting them below. However, there are many other great finds, so be sure to take a look at the entire sale selection for even more bargains worth scooping up.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000B UHD 4K smart TV: $398 If you're looking for a basic TV with some convenience, this smart TV may be the ticket. It has a 65-inch screen with 4K resolution -- including upscaling for non-4K content, as well as Object Tracking Sound Lite for dynamic sound and Motion Xcelerator to decrease blur. Details Save $202 $398 at Walmart

Ninja Creami: $149 The Ninja Creami may have made waves on TikTok, but now it's become a solid kitchen staple to help you make ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more right at home. It's great for anyone who wants to customize flavors or have low-fat or dairy-free options in a pinch. Details Save $50 $149 at Walmart

More Super Spring Savings Week deals:

Looking for more deals? We've found more tech savings on laptops, TVs, phones, tablets, earbuds and headphones and more happening now.

And if you want more info on how to score bargain buys, we send all the best deals directly to subscribers of our Cheapskate daily deals newsletter and texting service. Be sure to sign up so you never miss an incredible deal.