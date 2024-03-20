35 Best Home and Kitchen Deals to Shop Now in Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Vacuum deals are front and center, but we found Amazon discounts on cookware, Turkish bath towels, air purifiers and more during the spring sale.
Amazon's spring sale is cooking and we've rounded up the best home, kitchen, air purifier and vacuum deals available at the retailer during its big flash sale, which started Wednesday.
There are literally thousands of deals to parse through, but we've done the hard work to separate real deals from the not-so-hot. We found price drops on some of our favorite home and kitchen gear, including our favorite vacuums, easy espresso machines, compact air purifiers and small appliances.
An early theme emerging in Amazon's surprise sale is vacuums and there are some true whoppers on corded and cordless vacuums in all price categories. Spring cleaning is upon us and Amazon has dropped the prices on high-end Dyson stick vacs, Roborock robot vacuums and more budget-friendly pics from Dirt Devil and Tineco.
See the best kitchen and home deals on Amazon right now. Check back often, as we'll be updating this page as new deals drop. For more, see the 19 best home security deals and the best laptop deals during Amazon's big spring sale.
Best Amazon vacuum deals
Do your spring cleaning like a pro with one of these excellent vacuums, all on major discount right now.
This is one of our top-rated vacuums, after putting more than 20 models through exhaustive testing. It's a great deal at its normal price but a total no-brainer with this discount.
More Amazon vacuum deals
- Tineco S3 Breeze Floor wet-dry vac: $259 (save $110)
- Tineco Pure One S15 Pet Smart cordless vac: $349 (save $151)
- Tineco Smart floor cleaner and mop: $315 (save $135)
- Dirt Devil corded bagless stick vac: $29 (save $25)
- Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro corded vac: $150 (save $100)
- Dyson V11 cordless vac: $443 (save $277)
- Roborock Q5 robot vac: $220 (save $210)
- Roborock Q7 Max robot vac: $460 (save $410)
- Eufy BoostIQ robot vac: $140 (save $110)
Best kitchen deals on Amazon
Spring is the perfect time to bag some new grilling tools and gear to keep hydrated with warm weather ahead.
This is the best water filter pitcher we tested, removing 100% of total dissolved solids from tap water. It's a few more bucks than Brita but does a better job churning out fresh H2O.
More Amazon kitchen deals
- Solimo coffee pods for Keurig (100 count): $34 (save $9)
- Brita Metro water filter pitcher: $18 (save $8)
- Brita refill filters (pack of 4): $23 (save $3)
- Hamilton Beach egg poacher: $14 (save $3)
- CamelBak 20-ounce insulated water bottle: $19 (save $6)
- CamelBak eddy water bottle with straw: $16 (save $14)
- Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker with milk frother: $175 (save $75)
- Comfee retro microwave: $110 (save $15)
- Phillips 3200 automatic espresso machine: $600 (save $200)
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet portable gas grill: $90 (save $60)
- Carote nonstick cookware set: $60 (save $40)
- Crock-Pot cook and carry slow cooker: $60 (save $10)
- Cup holder and bottle opener for grill: $13 (save $4)
- Stainless steel grilling tools (5 pieces): $33 (save $13)
Best Amazon home deals
This is the slightly updated version of our top-rated air purifier. We set off a smoke bomb and the BlueAir max removed more particles than the rest of the pack. It comes in at just $136 during the spring sale.
More Amazon home deals
- Dyson Hot+Cool heater and fan: $330 (save $140)
- Levoit air purirfier: $84 (save $15)
- Lavish storage side tables: $90 (save $55)
- Coway Airmega 400 purifier: $350 (save $145)
- Coway Airmega AP purifier: $141 (save $89)
- Dreo tower fan: $63 (save $7)
- Cotton Paradise Turkish cotton towels (set of 6): $34 (save $29)
- Dreo smart desk fan: $72 (save $8)
- Neo ergonomic office chair: $100 (save $76)