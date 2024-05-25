Save 35% on Comfy Towels, Bedding and More at Cozy Earth Through Memorial Day

Cozy Earth sale Cozy Earth

A comfy, well-decorated home doesn't have to be expensive. If you've been wanting to shop for new bedding, linen and even clothing, this Cozy Earth Memorial Day deal will net you savings of up to 35% with our exclusive coupon code until May 28. Plus, you can get free shipping on orders $50 and up. With this deal, you too can own some of Oprah's favorite things at a major discount, just make sure to use the code CNET at checkout.

Cozy Earth specializes in making you have a comfortable day and sleep. From bamboo bedding, plush towels, soft pajamas, comfy socks and so much more with high-quality materials. You can truly have a more luxurious sleep routine for less.

Here are some of our favorite deals.

Cozy Earth/CNET Bamboo duvet cover: $230 Save $96 This bamboo viscose duvet cover is oversized, falls gracefully on top of your bed, and is available in many colors that are sure to blend in with your home décor. Designed to keep you fresh and cool so you can have a satisfying sleep, you can now save $96 on this well-liked bedding accessory. $230 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth/CNET Complete Premium plush bath bundle: $250 Save $135 This bath towel bundle includes 2 bath towels, 2 bath sheets, 2 hand towels and 4 washcloths so you can dry yourself up in the ultimate comfort. They're made with bamboo viscose and cotton and are constructed with 800 GSM for a luxurious feel. With $96 off, you, your family and lucky guests will have a spa-like bathtime for less. $250 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth/CNET Bamboo pillowcases: $69 Save $30 This set of two bamboo pillowcases is soft, keeps you cool throughout the night, and is available in multiple colors so you can have a beautiful bedroom. Cozy Earth is offering this set for 35% off until May 28th so you can stock up on cool pillowcases before the heat of summer starts. $69 at Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth is also offering other deals throughout the site. Remember to use our coupon code CNET so you can maximize your savings. Here's a list of more discounts on Cozy Earth home products, bath accessories and clothing.

These deals are sure to go fast. So act now snag these plush, cozy home essentials. Looking for more deals but not sure if these are for you? Here are more Memorial Day deals so you can deal shop until you find what you need.