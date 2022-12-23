Save $349 on Samsung's Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Cordless vacuums can take some of the hassle out of cleaning your floors. They're light and maneuverable, and many of the newer models can approach or meet traditional vacuums in their ability to suck up dirt and debris. If you're ready to take the plunge on a cordless vacuum cleaner, look no further: The vacuum lists for $649, but right now you can snag one for just $300 -- that's a 54% discount. This offer won't last long, so be sure to get your order in soon to take advantage of this bargain.

This lightweight vacuum cleaner weighs only 6 pounds and has a 180-degree swivel head and a digital display so you can select cleaning mode, check the power level, see if there's a clog and receive other alerts, making cleaning a breeze. One charge will get you up to an hour of cleaning time per battery, but with the two included removable batteries, you can charge one while you clean and swap it out for the spare on long jobs, increasing your total clean time to up to 120 minutes. It has a lot of power, too, getting up to 200AW (that's "air wattage" -- higher is better).

The 0.8-liter high capacity dust bin holds enough dust and dirt that you don't have to empty it as often as some other models -- and with the clean station, you can empty your dust bin with the push of a button, without sending dust out into the air. It also comes with a long reach crevice tool so you can hit all those tight corners or other awkward areas inside your home. And there's a combination dusting and upholstery tool included to pick up dirt and dust on furniture.

