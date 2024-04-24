Save $300 on the 15-Inch M2 MacBook Air With Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and More Included
If you want a larger-screen MacBook that's thin and powerful, grab the 15-inch MacBook Air for just $999 while you still can.
Apple makes some of the best laptops on the market, and the M2 15-inch MacBook Air is one of the best in its lineup. The M3 MacBook Air might be here, but for those who want to save some money, choosing the older model is a no-brainer, especially when you can save $300 on it. Right now, the 15-inch MacBook Air will set you back just $999 if you buy one from Best Buy, and you even get to pick your favorite color. Still not convinced? You'll also get Apple TV Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, iCloud Plus and Apple's MLS Season Pass thrown in, too.
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air is the largest Air model to date and offers an attractive option for those wanting a big-screen portable Mac without splurging on a 16-inch MacBook Pro. It's essentially the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air, but with a larger, 15.3-inch display. It has the same M2 chip, Touch ID sensor, two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charger and 18-hour battery life. Its screen supports up to 500 nits of brightness and up to 1 billion colors. There's a built-in 1080p camera for FaceTime calls too, as well as a three-mic array and six speakers for spatial audio support.
As great as the 15-inch MacBook Air is, there are sure to be some who need something a little different. For those folks, we've compiled a list of the best laptop deals around, and there should be something for every person and every budget, too.
