Save $30 On this Ultra-Convenient Eufy Solar-Powered Security Camera

It's never been easier or more affordable to keep an eye on your home with tons of excellent DIY security systems on the market right now. However, doing it yourself also means you're responsible for the instillation and maintenance. And if you don't want to deal with the hassle of hardwiring your security camera, or replacing the batteries every few months, you'll want to invest in a solar-powered model. And right now, you can pick up the Eufy S220 SoloCam for just $100, $30 off the usual price, when you use the promo code SOLARCAMS220 at Amazon. This offer is available thourhg May 31, so get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The Eufy S220 SoloCam is an advanced and convenient option that's easy to install, and doesn't require a monthly subscription or separate hub. It features an IP67 weather-resistance rating, so it's protected against rain and snow, and is equipped with a 0.9W solar panel that can power it for a full day with just three hours of sunlight. The camera itself boasts a 2K resolution with a wide 135-degree field of view so you can see what's happening in your entire yard. You can restrict alerts to custom security zones so you're not getting a notification every time someone walks past your home on the sidewalk. It also has a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way audio, and it's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free voice control through a smart speaker.