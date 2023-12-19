Save 29% on Setapp's Mac App Subscription Service for a Whole Year

Getting your hands on more than 240 new Mac apps would normally be an expensive business, but Setapp has long offered a way to do just that while paying for a single subscription instead. That subscription makes getting hold of some of the best Mac apps a breeze, and at $120 it's a bit of a bargain as well. Right now, you don't even have to pay that much to get the software you need to make the most of that new MacBook Air.

Today Stack Social is offering a full year of Setapp's Personal Mac Plan for just $85, a discount of 29%. It also happens to be a deal that you don't have to jump through any hoops for, with no on-screen coupons or discount codes involved. However, you do need to be a new customer to Setapp, so keep that in mind if you're a returning customer.

Once you're all signed up you can download any of those 240+ apps without any additional payments. And because these are the full apps, you won't have to deal with any ads or in-app purchases, either. There are apps across tons of different categories, including such well-regarded utilities as CleanMyMac X, CleanShot X, Numi, Session, Boom 3D and dozens more. You're sure to find something useful and productive, whether you're on the hunt for a new developer tool, task manager, or something to get the creative juices flowing.

Not sure that Setapp is for you? There is a free seven-day trial available if you go direct to the Setapp website, but make sure to buy your year's subscription via Stack Social to get the best price when you're ready.