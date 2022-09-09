Save $25 on This Anker 8-in-1 Charging Station and Get It for Just $75

As hybrid and remote work options become increasingly popular, chances are you may end up having to set up a home office to get your job done. Even if you've returned to the office, you may need to consider how you'll organize your workstation, and that includes all of the devices and gadgets that need to be kept charged. This , which was originally $100, is now $75 with a $25 on-site coupon, and it will change your desktop organization for the better.

The station comes with three AC outlets, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and a built-in magnetic charging pad. You can charge your compatible phone while still being about to look at it. All of the other charging ports are behind the magnetic wireless charger, so you won't have to see any wires attached to the back. Its 45-degree flat plug can fit easily behind furniture to access hard-to-reach outlets.

Not only is it well-designed, but it's also powerful. You can charge an iPhone 12 to 50% in just a half hour with a 65-watt charge, and it should work with the newly unveiled iPhone 14 models too. The charging station comes in three different colors that can complement any desktop or room. It also offers surge protection, over-temperature protection, short-circuit protection, fire resistance and grounded protection.