Save $240 on a Lifetime Subscription to Curiosity Stream

There are a lot of streaming services that you could potentially subscribe to, all with varying niches and original content on offer. For those who are documentary lovers, Curiosity Stream is probably one of the best. It's a service that has thousands of documentaries to choose from. In fact, it was set up by the same people who made Discovery, so if you're a fan of that, then you'll love Curiosity Stream.

Even better, there's a considerable discount at StackSocial right now that will get you a lifetime subscription for just $160. That said, you will have to use the code ENJOY20 when checking out to get the full savings. Given Curiosity Stream's Standard plan usually costs $5 per month, it'll take a little while for this purchase to pay off, but once you're a few years into using the service you'll be saving money every month.

From history to deep space to the wilds of nature, this streaming service gives you instant access to award-winning, educational digital content. Launched by Discovery Communications founder John Hendricks, Curiosity Stream delivers documentaries that cover a wide range of topics. Learn about deep space from Stephen Hawking, experience an excavation at Pompeii and travel the world experiencing new places -- from remote jungles to European cities -- all without leaving home.

The Curiosity Stream standard plan includes streaming and downloadable content so you can watch offline. It's easy to search, bookmark or resume viewing, and is compatible with both mobile and desktop devices and smart TVs, though you'll want to double-check the system requirements before you purchase. For example, requirements include Android and Android TV 5.0 and up; iOS 11 and up; Apple TV 3rd gen and earlier via AirPlay; and Xbox One, among others. There are regular content updates, too, so we're betting it would take you more than a lifetime to watch it all. Just be sure to redeem the offer code within 30 days of purchase.

If Curiosity Stream isn't for you, be sure to hit up our list of the best streaming service deals for the latest offers on Disney Plus, Peacock, Paramount Plus and more.