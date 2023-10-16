Save $200 on a Dell XPS 13 Laptop While This Deal Lasts

If you want a really great thin and light laptop but don't want to spend the money on a MacBook Air, then the Dell XPS 13 is a great alternative. While there are a lot of configurations, this one is pretty good, with a mid-range processor and a great display. Even better, while the laptop usually goes for $800, Dell has discounted it down to just $599. That's $200 you'll be saving off the list price, and you can even potentially put those savings back into doing a couple of upgrades before buying.

And act soon, you should. This is a great laptop for people who want solid performance without breaking the bank. And you even get to choose from two fetching colors: sky and umber. They're a sort of blue and metallic brown, respectively. And they're both gorgeous.

The beauty is more than skin deep here, too. The XPS 13 comes with a 12-gen Intel Core i5-123OU alongside 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 256GB PCIe x2 NVMe SSD. That should all be enough to keep your office and productivity apps zipping along.

You'll spend your time looking at a 13.4-inch FHD+ display with a 1920x1200 resolution, and that display also has an anti-glare finish and itty bitty bezels thanks to what Dell calls InfinityEdge. Other notable specifications include a 45-watt USB-C charger and a 720p web camera, while the keyboard is backlit. There's also a fingerprint scanner so you won't have to keep entering your password for everything, too.

This being a limited-time deal it's unlikely to stick around. I've already mentioned that, sure. But you can never be too careful when there's money to be saved.