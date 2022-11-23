Bring Your Photos to Life With 20% Off Nixplay Digital Picture Frames

Photos of family, friends and cherished memories can brighten up just about any room of your house. But actually getting your digital photos printed can be a bit of a hassle -- and expensive if you're printing quite a few. But you don't need a hard copy to display your photos these days. Digital photo frames are a convenient alternative, and right now you can pick one up for less. Now through Nov. 28, you can save 20% on Nixplay digital photo frames at its . You can also save an extra $20 on your order when buying two or more frames.

You can save 20% on all photo frame models at this sale. The most affordable is , which is available in three different sizes. Right now, you can pick up the for $104, for $120 or the for $192 -- saving you $26, $30 and $48 respectively. It's easy to upload your photos to the frame using the Nixplay app, or directly from Facebook or Instagram, and it's compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can swap between photo playlists using only the sound of your voice. It's even equipped with a smart sensor, so it activates when you're in the room, and switches to rest mode when you're away.

If you're looking for a more advanced model, you can upgrade to the . You can grab the for $120, or the for $152, which saves you $30 and $38 respectively. It offers all the features of the Smart frame above, but also has a touchscreen so you can easily cycle through your photos without needing to use the app. And if you want the best of the best, you can grab the , which is currently $60 off, dropping the price down to $240. Its 9.7-inch display has an upgraded 2K resolution so you can enjoy all your photos in stunning detail.