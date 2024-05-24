X
Save 20% on Luggage, Packing Cubes and More This Memorial Day with Paravel

Travel in style for your next vacation with these epic luggage and accessories deals.

Jennifer Stavros
Do you have your sights set on a Memorial Day getaway? The folks at Paravel want to take you there in style with luggage that will have your friends asking not just where you went, but where you got that snazzy bag. Now through May 28, you can treat yourself to 20% off two or more items in Paravel's catalog of luggage, packing cubes and travel-worthy bags using code MDW20

Paravel's neutral color palate of luggage options makes them both business- and fun getaway-friendly. This white Weekender Set Plus is down to just $576 and includes a carry-on and a matching tote to help you zip through the holiday weekend rush and make your quick exit. (It comes in several other colors, too.) If you're feeling a bit bold and blue, you can complete your big adventurous cameo with this Aviator 100 Packing Cube Set in Glacial Blue (now $952, or $238 off). Or maybe you want to make folks green with envy by rocking a Safari Green Alta Via Set Plus which includes a matching backpack and carry-on, all for just $536.
Whatever your ambitions are for Memorial Day -- whether you're traveling or hanging out in your backyard -- let our deals guide you there in style. Check out our full list of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now.

