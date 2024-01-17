Save $100 on This GoPro Bundle With All the Gear You Need for Your Next Shoot
This kit includes the GoPro Hero 11 Black waterproof action camera, along with plenty of accessories, for just $300.
While the GoPro Hero 12 Black may be the latest and greatest action camera from GoPro, it's not drastically different from the previous-gen GoPro Hero 11 Black, which means you can still get your hands on an impressive waterproof action camera without paying top dollar for the newest iteration. Right now Best Buy is offering a bundle that's perfect for professional creators and casual camera enthusiasts alike that includes includes the Hero 11 camera, as well as a ton of useful accessories, all for just $300. That's a $100 savings on its usual price.
Not only does the Hero 11 Black sport an image sensor that allows for 27-megapixel photos and 5.3K-resolution videos with an 8:7 aspect ratio that can easily be edited for social media, but it also comes equipped with Emmy-winning HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization and a better battery than older GoPro models. The bundle includes the Hero 11 Black action camera, two Enduro batteries, the Handler floating camera hand grip mount, the Head Strap camera head mount, a quick clip and a case to store and transport your gear easily. That gives you a lot of versatile options for capturing your footage.
The main differences between this camera and the Hero 12 is that the latest GoPro has a longer battery life than this edition and it has GP-Log encoding with available LUTs and unlimited wireless timecode syncing, which can improve the dynamic range and make multi-camera editing easier. However, if these features aren't a necessity for you, this is definitely a deal worth considering.
For other models, check out our roundup of the best GoPro deals currently available.
