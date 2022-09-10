Best GoPro Deals: Save $150 on the Hero 10, $100 on the Hero 9 and $70 on the Hero 8

When it comes to a camera that can keep up with all of your travels and action, GoPro is a perfect choice. With newer models, you can get the quality of a high-definition video camera without the bulk or hassle. GoPros are easy to carry around and are submersible, so you can shoot clear videos underwater.

These cameras have become favorites for content creators and are changing the face of videography. For example, the latest GoPro has won an Emmy for video stabilization software that has advanced with each model. These cameras can be quite pricey for all their features, but there are lots of deals and discounts on a number of models.

At GoPro, you can save up to $150 when you also buy a $50 yearly GoPro subscription -- which includes unlimited cloud backup -- and get up to 50% off at GoPro.com. Check out some other great deals on GoPros below.

GoPro The latest GoPro is the Hero 10. This camera has won an Emmy for hypersmooth video stabilization. That's right -- an Emmy. You get unlimited Cloud backup and auto uploads, as well as unlimited use of the Quik app. This camera can shoot 5.3K video and has a 23-megapixel camera. This pack includes a carrying case, rechargeable battery, curved adhesive mounts, a mounting buckle with a thumb screw and an SD card.

GoPro The Hero 9 offers 5K video and a 20-megapixel camera. It can be submerged up to 33 feet and includes HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilization. The camera comes with a detachable lens as well as two screens: one in the front for selfies and a touchscreen in the back for intuitive control. GoPro is offering this camera for $100 off when you opt for a one-year GoPro subscription.

GoPro While the Hero 9 and Hero 10 have 5K video, this version can shoot 4K videos and has a 12-megapixel camera. It's still as waterproof as the Hero 9 and submersible up to 33 feet. It has an older version of GoPro's HyperSmooth video stabilization. You'll get $70 off this camera at GoPro when you subscribe to a new one-year GoPro subscription, but you can save $53 on Amazon and $50 on Best Buy.