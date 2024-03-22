X
Save $100 on a Super Fast 3D Printer During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

The Adventurer 5M is a good beginner printer, and this discount makes it a must-buy.

A black 3D printer with a printed bear inside on a yellow background
Flashforge

In this new age of 3D printing, fast 3D printers are starting to arrive thick and fast. The Adventurer 5M from Flashforge is one such printer, and while it is a stripped-down, simple affair, it is still extremely fast yet maintains a good quality product as the end result. Today, at Amazon's Big Spring Sale the Adventurer 5M has a $100 discount, bringing the price to an almost impulse level of $300. All you have to do is clip the coupon on the page to secure the deal.

See at Amazon

The Adventurer 5M is a CoreXY printer that uses the Klipper OS. It has advanced features like auto bed leveling, filament run-out control and automatic z-height adjustment. All of those combine to generate some really nice-looking prints. The machine itself is bare-bones, it doesn't have side panels, a front door or a top, so if you are looking for something with an enclosure, you can opt for the Adventurer 5M Pro, which is also $100 off with an on-page coupon, making it $399, the standard price of the 5M. I've been reviewing these printers over the last month, and they'll be added to CNET's best budget 3D printer list with its next update.

If the Adventurer 5M doesn't quite fit your needs for a beginner 3D printer, check out our other 3D printer deals. You're sure to find something great.

