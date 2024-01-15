Save $100 Off the DJI Osmo Action 4 Video Camera and Capture Everything

Sure, your phone has a camera built into it, but do you really want to strap that to your bike helmet to capture the next time you go roaring through those muddy woods? Probably not, and that's fine because there are some great action cameras that are designed to take the load instead. And now you can get one of the best with a cool $100 off.

The camera in question is the DJI Osmo Action 4, a camera that would normally retail for $399 but can be yours today for just $299. That's a 25% saving and what's more, it's a saving that you won't be made to work for. There are no discount codes and no on-screen coupons here, and all you have to do is place the order to save. Do note that we can't say how long this deal will be available for because Amazon's product page doesn't say either, so keep that in mind if you're planning a purchase.

The DJI Osmo Action 4 has all of the features and specs that you'd expect including support for 4K footage with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor. There's support for 10-bit and D-Log M Color Performance, and this camera is even rated to work in extreme cold as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 degrees Celcius). Add in the fact that the camera is waterproof and you really can take this thing anywhere.

Looking to add some accessories to your camera? The Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo is also available with $100 off, making the price just $399. That bundle includes a case, extra batteries, and a whole lot more making it the perfect starter bundle.

If the DJI Osmo 4 isn't for you, check out our guide to the best GoPro deals for some alternative action cam picks.