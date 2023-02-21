Samsung's Jet 75 Stick Vacuum Is Down to $249 Right Now

Vacuum cleaners have come a long way in recent years, and there are plenty of different styles designed to make cleaning more convenient. Keeping your floors tidy can seem like an endless task, but cordless vacuums can make completing your chores much easier. Right now, you can upgrade from your traditional vacuum to Samsung's Jet 75 cordless stick vacuum for less. Amazon has . That's 38% discount. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

This vacuum tackles all sorts of dust and debris, including pet hair. And at just six pounds, it's much easier to hit tough-to-reach spots like stairs, under furniture, tight corners and more. It has a 180-degree swivel head and comes with a mini motorized tool to tackle fine particles and a long-reach crevice tool to help reach awkward areas traditional vacuums struggle to clean. This vacuum has an air wattage of 200 -- the higher, the better -- and it also has a digital display so you can check your power level and brush type, as well as get alerts about airflow issues, clogs and more as you go.

As for the dust and dirt, this vacuum has a 0.8-liter high capacity dust bin, so you shouldn't have to empty it as often as some other models on the market. Plus, the five-layer filtration system traps over 99% of microdust, which should leave the air in your home a little cleaner. And the removable battery lasts for up to an hour of use before needing to recharge. Whether you have carpets, hardwood, tile or combination flooring in your home, this vac can tackle your daily messes.

Looking for something a little different? There are plenty of other great deals on cordless and robot vacuums worth checking out.