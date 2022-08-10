Samsung's Budget-Friendly A7 Lite Tablet Is $41 Off Today

Tablets are a convenient, if somewhat niche, device to have on hand for simple things like looking up recipes and scrolling through social media. But if you already have a laptop or two-in-one that you really like, then it's probably not necessary for you to drop thousands on a pricey, high-end model. You're better off with a simple and more affordable model, like the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. This is a no-frills Android tablet, and right now at Amazon, you can pick it up for just $119, $41 off the usual price. Without a clear-cut expiration on this offer, we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is lightweight, durable and designed to be taken on the go. It features an 8.7-inch touchscreen display, and weights in at just 0.81 pounds, so it will take up less space in your backpack or tote bag than an average paperback. And with a sturdy metal frame, you don't need to worry about it getting jostled around a bit, though you'll probably still want to invest in a decent to protect it against scratches and dings.

This model is equipped with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, though that can easily be expanded up to 1TB thanks to the built-in SD card reader. The Tab A7 Lite is also a great pick if you use other Galaxy devices, thanks to Samsung's One UI technology. It syncs all of your devices together, so if you start watching a movie on one, you can pick up right where you left off on another.

