Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Is Now as Low as $350 at Amazon

Samsung tablets have always been highly ranked by our reviewers, frequently joining our top tablets list. And right now on Amazon, you can get as much as 22% off on Samsung's Galaxy S9 FE tablets, part of the latest lineup of Galaxy tablets. There are many variations of this tablet that are discounted, including the upgraded Plus version, in multiple colors and storage options as well. Prices are as low as $350, which is the lowest price we've seen for these tablets on Amazon, making this a perfect time to upgrade your current tablet.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE is an excellent midrange choice for those on the hunt for a new tablet. It has an IP68 rating for water- and dust-resistance, making these tablets durable. And you can choose 128GB or 256GB of storage, guaranteeing a seamless experience. The S9 FE standard tablet has a 10.9-inch display, and the S9 FE Plus version has a display that's a bit bigger at 12.4 inches. Both tablets are a solid choice.

You don't have to worry about your tablet running out of juice while you're using it, as you'll get a long battery life of 18 hours for the S9 FE and 20 hours for the S9 FE Plus. Both versions have a 8-megapixel camera allowing you to take great pictures. The two versions of this tablet also come with the Galaxy Connected Experience feature. This lets you take your calls and messages that come from your Galaxy phone on your tablet.

