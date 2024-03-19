Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Laptops on Sale Now Ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Amazon's Big Spring Sale starts tomorrow, but two Samsung laptops have jumped the gun and are already discounted. You can save a hefty $700 on the 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro and get it for $1,350. The step-down 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is $380 off and selling for just $620. Let's break down each offer and why we like these laptops.

For starters, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra was one of our favorite laptops we reviewed last year, and it's a close relative to the Book 3 Pro. It has a design on par with a MacBook's and offers interoperability with Samsung Galaxy devices that rivals that of a MacBook with iPhones and iPads. Even if you don't own Galaxy devices, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is worth considering for its many charms that include a big, beautiful AMOLED display, competitive performance and battery life, and an elegant design that weighs at just four pounds. That's impressively light for a 16-inch laptop.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro on sale at Amazon is nearly identical to the Ultra model we reviewed, with the biggest difference being the Ultra features Nvidia RTX graphics, while the Pro relies on integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. So, the Ultra is a better fit for creative pros with its graphics boost, and the Pro is better suited for general office work.

Both of the Galaxy Book 3 models on sale are previous-gen models based on 13th-gen Intel processors. Samsung introduced Galaxy Book 4 models at the end of last year with Intel Core Ultra chips, but the new models offer merely processor updates and otherwise keep the same design as the previous versions. So, you aren't missing out on a sleeker design or better displays with the Galaxy Book 3.

Josh Goldman/CNET Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro: $1,350 Save $700 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro laptop features an Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and a 16-inch, 16:10 AMOLED display with a 2,880x1,800-pixel resolution. Galaxy Book laptops are designed to work seamlessly with other Galaxy devices. We found that sending files between a Galaxy phone and laptop was easy, and you can also use a Galaxy Tab S8 as a wireless external display to extend the laptop's screen like you can with an iPad and MacBook. Galaxy Buds automatically switch between devices, too. Getting everything set up and connected and working is easy. If you don't need 1TB of storage, you can save $50 and get a config with a 512GB SSD for $1,300. $1,350 at Amazon

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $620 Save $380 The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 model is on sale for $620 and features a Core i5-1335U CPU 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15.6-inch, 16:9 IPS display with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. It's labeled as a "Business Laptop" for the simple fact that it features Windows 11 Pro, but it would make a great budget laptop for home use, too. The same model but with a 256GB SSD is on sale for $610. Doubling the storage for only $10 is well worth the cost, however, so the 512GB is the better option. $620 at Amazon

Both offers are available now and are scheduled to run for the duration of Amazon's spring sale that ends on Monday, March 25.