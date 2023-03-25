Rosetta Stone's Lifetime License to 25 Language Courses Is Discounted by $154 Right Now

Learning a new language can be challenging. Outside of moving to a country where that language is spoken, Rosetta Stone is one of the best programs for those serious about picking up the lingo -- we named it the best for auditory learners in our guide to the best language learning apps.

And, for a limited time, you can save $154 on a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone when you purchase through StackSocial. Just follow the link below and use promo code SPRING20 at checkout for an extra 20% off, which drops the cost to just $145. This offer is only available through March 30, so be sure to sign up before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This membership gives you access to 25 different languages, from Spanish to Korean, allowing you to better communicate with locals on your travels and increase your comfort level in international settings.

Every single lesson, no matter the language, is broken up into manageable chunks both online and off. You also have access to an immersive learning environment that will keep you interested throughout the course to keep your mind on perfecting your studies. Plus, you can even practice your accent using speech recognition technology.