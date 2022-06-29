Ring's Early Prime Day Deals Slash Prices by Up to $100 on Video Doorbells, Alarms and More

When it comes to complete home security at affordable prices, Ring has performed spectacularly for an easy do-it-yourself security system that can cover all the essential bases. Ring products are now even cheaper thanks to that gives Prime members extra discounts on bundles and products. Save hundreds of dollars on , including the Ring Video Doorbell (2020 release) and the .

Ring can easily pair with compatible Alexa devices as well as smartphones. You can get real-time notifications on your phone, and control settings easily. There are lots of bundles to choose from during this sale, so you can find what's best suited for your security needs. Here are some of the best deals.

Keep it simple with this video doorbell and second-gen Echo 5. The pair are wireless: the doorbell has a built-in rechargeable battery or it can be hooked up to existing doorbell wires for constant power. Originally priced at $185, this deal will save you $100.

This five-piece alarm set is perfect for condos, apartments or small homes up to 1,000 square feet. The kit includes one base station, one keypad, one contact sensor, one motion detector, and one range extender. Get $70 off this $255 bundle today.

Get more nighttime visibility with this floodlight and camera duo, now $50 off for Prime members. The 1080p HD camera comes with motion-activated LED floodlights, a 105dB security siren, Two-Way Talk, and customizable motion zones.