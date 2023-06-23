Ring Doorbells and Security Systems Start at Just $20 in This Limited-Time Woot Sale

Whether you want to get started with a DIY home security system or you'd like to smarten up a couple of areas in and around your home, Woot has just kicked off a must-see sale. Through July 1, it is discounting an array of Amazon-refurbished smart home devices from its various sub-brands, including video doorbells, alarms, sensors and smart plugs, with prices from as little as $12. Items may begin to sell out long before that slated end date, however, so it's worth grabbing anything you want while you can.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a top pick at just $20 in this sale. It's one of our favorite cheap video doorbells, offering all of the basics like a 1080p HD camera, live streaming, night vision, two-way talk and motion alerts. Another affordable doorbell on that list is the Blink Video Doorbell, also an Amazon subsidiary, down to $27. It offers similar features and a wire-free installation for those that need or prefer it.

On the smart home side of things, you can nab an Amazon Smart Plug from just $12 refurbished, or get one brand new for $15. Usually $25, this Alexa-enabled plug adds voice control to any outlet at a great price, whether you want to turn a lamp on and off remotely when away from home or bring a dumb device into your smart home setup.

Those are just a few examples from the sale, but it's well worth taking a look at the entire selection with many other Ring alarm and video doorbell products in the mix, plus Amazon's own smart thermostat. Of course, the privacy concerns around Ring should be noted for anyone considering what cameras to put around their home. You can enable end-to-end encryption on Ring's products, which can help alleviate those concerns for privacy-minded folks, but it's not the default setting and breaks certain features.