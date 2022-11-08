Refurbished Samsung Laptops are Available at Woot Starting at $150

There are a lot of laptop deals out there, but if you're in currently shopping for a new computer, consider investing in a refurb. Now through Nov. 11, Woot is offering deals on while supplies last. Factory reconditioned items have been returned, inspected and restored to fully working condition -- and they cost much less than you'd pay to buy brand new. Plus, your purchase comes with a 90-day warranty from Samsung, so you'll be covered if something goes wrong. Often sales like these tend to have items sell out, so if you see something you're interested in, we recommend buying sooner, rather than later.

If you're looking for a powerhouse, check out the $600 . It comes equipped with a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which is plenty of power for all your computing needs. It's also compatible with Wi-Fi 6E (and backwards compatible with previous Wi-Fi speeds). It's also under a 0.5 inches thin and weight just over two pounds, making it a portable option, even with the large screen. If you want to save a little more, you can get one with of storage for $50 less.

For the absolute lowest price, you can snag the Samsung for $150. It has a 12-inch touchscreen and only 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but it should be able to handle basic internet browsing or word processing. While such a small screen might not work for your main workstation, it can be a great option to travel with or as a secondary device. However, if portability is not the most important feature, you could snag a for the same price. It has 128GB of storage, along with a larger 14-inch screen, which may be a better option if this is going to be your primary laptop.

If you have a lot of multitasking to do, you might want to grab the . It has a 13.3-inch QLED touchscreen display with a 360 design that lets you convert your device from a laptop to a tablet in seconds. It also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen so that you can take notes, sketch and more right on the screen. With 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, it can handle bigger projects and a lot of open tabs. Plus, the battery lasts up to 20 hours per charge and has a trackpad that can charge your other wireless devices through PowerShare technology. It's a great option if you're on the go a lot. And it's $630 right now.

There are a multitude of other options available, too, so be sure to shop the of Samsung devices at Woot to find the one that will work best for your needs and budget.