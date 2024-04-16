Refurbished Apple Watch Models Start at Just $160 While This Sale Lasts

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches we've tested and while there are a few different models, you can't really go wrong with any of the more modern ones. Buying the latest Apple Watch Series 9 can be costly though, and that means that finding a deal on an older-gen model can often be the best way to go. Right now is one example of just that, with Woot offering refurbished Apple Watches from just $160 for a limited time only.

Some of the best Apple Watch deals tend to be refurbished models which makes this sale well worth paying attention to. The cheapest model on offer is the 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE which can be had from just $160 right now. Got a little more room in the budget? The Apple Watch Series 7 is available from $180 for those who want to go that route. That model was the flagship device just a couple of years ago, too.

The latest model included in this sale is the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 8, yours today from just $240. Remember that none of these prices are going to last beyond April 20 and stocks may run dry before that point, too. Keep that in mind if you want to be sure of bagging a bargain before it's too late.

