Best Apple Watch Series 9 Deals: Amazon Discount, Trade-In Savings and More
Apple's new and improved Apple Watch Series 9 is now available. Here are the best places to buy one.
The Apple Watch Series 9 hit shelves just last month, and it's the latest model in Apple's flagship lineup of wearables. It's already earned a top spot on our list of the best smartwatches of 2023, and if you're looking to get your hands on one, we've rounded up all the best ways to save right now below. Straightforward discounts are still pretty slim (though there are a few retailers offering slight savings), but you can knock a few hundred off the starting price if you've got an older smartwatch to trade in. And some carriers are offering big discounts when purchase more than one at a time. We'll continue to update this page as more offers pop up, so be sure to check back often for the best deals and prices available.
Upgraded with a new S9 chipset, the first meaningful processor change since the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch Series 9 is faster than ever while being even more power-efficient. The S9 chip enables a new feature Apple is calling Double Tap, which allows you to operate the Watch using just the thumb and index finger on your watch-wearing hand.
Monitor fitness goals without breaking the bank.
The 2023 Apple Watch is also the first to include on-device Siri commands, new Ultra Wideband capabilities and brighter display for better outdoor visibility. And a new pink aluminum color is available this year.
Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals
Go straight to the source for your Apple Watch Series 9 and you can get as much as $380 off when you trade in your old Apple Watch. Pay with your Apple Card for 3% cashback.
Best Buy's trade-in program offers as much as $235 off the Apple Watch Series 9, which means you can get your hands on one for as little as $164. Previous-gen Apple Watch models net you the highest trade-in credit, though Garmin, Fitbit and Samsung devices are also accepted.
Buy two Apple Watch models and get $300 off at AT&T, no trade-in required. At least one new line is required and a qualifying installment plan is needed for both cellular devices. The $300 discount will be provided via bill credits.
Trade in your old smartwatch at Verizon for as much as $180 off a cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 9. An eligible service plan is required and you'll see the trade-in credit applied over 36 months as bill credits.
T-Mobile is offering $300 off Apple Watch Series 9 when you buy two. The deal requires at least one new line of service and you'll get the discount applied as credit over 24 monthly bills.