Best Apple Watch Series 9 Deals: Amazon Discount, Trade-In Savings and More

Apple's new and improved Apple Watch Series 9 is now available. Here are the best places to buy one.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram
3 min read
Watch this: Apple Watch Series 9 Review: A Slightly More Convenient Watch

The Apple Watch Series 9 hit shelves just last month, and it's the latest model in Apple's flagship lineup of wearables. It's already earned a top spot on our list of the best smartwatches of 2023, and if you're looking to get your hands on one, we've rounded up all the best ways to save right now below. Straightforward discounts are still pretty slim (though there are a few retailers offering slight savings), but you can knock a few hundred off the starting price if you've got an older smartwatch to trade in. And some carriers are offering big discounts when purchase more than one at a time. We'll continue to update this page as more offers pop up, so be sure to check back often for the best deals and prices available. 

Upgraded with a new S9 chipset, the first meaningful processor change since the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch Series 9 is faster than ever while being even more power-efficient. The S9 chip enables a new feature Apple is calling Double Tap, which allows you to operate the Watch using just the thumb and index finger on your watch-wearing hand. 

Apple Watch Series 9 in pink
Apple

The 2023 Apple Watch is also the first to include on-device Siri commands, new Ultra Wideband capabilities and brighter display for better outdoor visibility. And a new pink aluminum color is available this year.

Best Apple Watch Series 9 deals

Apple

Up to $380 off with trade-in

Go straight to the source for your Apple Watch Series 9 and you can get as much as $380 off when you trade in your old Apple Watch. Pay with your Apple Card for 3% cashback. 

See at Apple

Amazon

Save $9

Amazon is the first retailer to offer a direct dollar discount on the Apple Watch Series 9. Though it's only $9 off, if you were going to be buying the device anyway it's better than paying full price. The discount applies to various colors of both the 41mm and 45mm models. 

$390 at Amazon

Walmart

Save $9

Walmart is matching Amazon's slight discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, with $9 off several configurations there. 

$390 at Walmart

Best Buy

Up to $235 off with trade-in

Best Buy's trade-in program offers as much as $235 off the Apple Watch Series 9, which means you can get your hands on one for as little as $164. Previous-gen Apple Watch models net you the highest trade-in credit, though Garmin, Fitbit and Samsung devices are also accepted.

See at Best Buy

AT&T

Buy one, get $300 off another

Buy two Apple Watch models and get $300 off at AT&T, no trade-in required. At least one new line is required and a qualifying installment plan is needed for both cellular devices. The $300 discount will be provided via bill credits.

See at AT&T

Verizon

Up to $180 off with trade-in

Trade in your old smartwatch at Verizon for as much as $180 off a cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 9. An eligible service plan is required and you'll see the trade-in credit applied over 36 months as bill credits. 

See at Verizon

T-Mobile

Buy one, get $300 off another

T-Mobile is offering $300 off Apple Watch Series 9 when you buy two. The deal requires at least one new line of service and you'll get the discount applied as credit over 24 monthly bills.

See at T-Mobile
