Record All Your Action With the GoPro Hero 11 for $399 (Save $100)

If you need to grab action shots, underwater footage or high-resolution video, grabbing a GoPro action camera is a great idea. While there are lower-cost GoPro alternatives out there, you can sometimes find deals on GoPro cameras that can make it easier to splurge on one of the most advanced action cameras you can get. The Hero 11 Black is the latest GoPro model and it regularly lists for $500. But right now at Amazon, you can snag one for just $399 -- that's just over $100 in savings. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.

GoPro cameras are very compact, making them easy to attach to helmets, bikes, cars, tripods or just about anywhere else you want to shoot from, as long as you have the right accessories. And for capturing crisp action shots without blur, it's hard to beat the Hero 11. This flagship camera has taken stabilization to the next level with Hypersmooth 5.0, which features Horizon Lock. The technology even won an Emmy back in 2021. It can take 27-megapixel photos and record 5.3K-resolution video at 60 frames per second, thanks to its upgraded image sensor. The camera is also waterproof up to 10 meters, letting you record in the rain or even capture underwater shots without a case.