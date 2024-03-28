Put a 14-Inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro in Your Laptop Bag for $400 Off Today
Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro is the perfect mixture of portability and power, and now you can get $400 off an M2 Pro model with 16GB of RAM.
The 14-inch MacBook Pro is a brilliant laptop thanks to a great combination of portability and power, especially when you need more than even the impressive MacBook Air can muster. That extra power and slightly bigger display does mean paying more, but if you take advantage of this special B&H Photo deal, you'll save a cool $400 on an M2 Pro model. It'd normally cost almost $2,000, but if you order today, you'll pay just $1,599. Just note that this deal is only available on the silver version. While we're big fans of the space gray, we would happily make do if it meant saving this much cash.
Apple makes some of the best laptops around and has been doing so since the introduction of its own chips a few years ago. This model comes with the speedy M2 Pro chip inside and sports a 16-core GPU and 10-core CPU married to 16GB of RAM. Storage is taken care of with a superfast 512GB SSD to round out the core specs.
Other notable features include a large 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display as well as support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. You'll of course get a great keyboard with a Touch ID sensor for payments and authentication, while the huge Force Touch trackpad handles cursor control. And all in a gorgeous metal body.
This is a pretty sweet laptop, but we do know it won't be for everyone. If that includes you, be sure to check out our collection of the very best laptop deals before you buy anything.
