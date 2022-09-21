Prime Members Can Save $100 on a 3-Speaker Home Entertainment Bundle

While even entry-level smart speakers can add some convenience to your daily life, if you're most interested in the "speaker" part, it's worth upgrading to a more advanced model with better audio. Amazon's Echo and Echo Studio smart speakers support lossless HD audio -- and right now, Amazon is offering a discount on a three-speaker bundle so you can get clear, detailed, home-filling sound on a budget. Amazon's home entertainment bundle includes one Echo Studio and two fourth-gen Echo speakers, and right now you can pick it up for $300, $100 off the usual price. Just note that this deal is exclusive to Prime members, and there's no set expiration, so there's no guaranteeing how long it will be available.

The Echo Studio is the most advanced of Amazon's smart speakers. Listing for $200 on its own, it boasts impressive audio with five built-in speakers plus support for Dolby Atmos for added depth. Like the Echo smart speaker, it supports lossless HD audio through select streaming services like Amazon or Apple Music, and you can use all speakers in sync for immersive audio through your entire house. And, of course, both models come packed full of plenty of helpful smart features.

They're equipped with built-in microphones and Amazon Alexa, so you can check the weather, add appointments to your calendar, set timers, control other Alexa- or Zigbee-compatible smart devices. The fourth-gen Echo even has built-in motion sensors so you can set custom routines that start as soon as you wake up in the morning or get home from work.