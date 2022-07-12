Prime Day Is a Great Time to Stock up on Keurig Pods

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.
If you're a Keurig user, you can never have too much backup supply of K-Cups. We noticed a slew of coffee pod packs is on deep discount for Prime Day. You can score as many as 60 pods from various roasters for $26. Or scoop up a 40-pack of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters for $20.
And if you're not equipped with an actual Keurig, you'll want one of those or the pods won't do you much good. Both the compact K-Slim and the larger K-Elite with a 75-ounce water reservoir are on sale, down as much as 54% for Prime Day.
See the best Keurig Prime Day deals below.
Keurig coffee maker deals for Prime Day:
- Keurig K-Slim coffee maker: $60 (save $70)
- Keurig K-Elite coffee maker: $100(save $90)