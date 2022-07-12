Live: Prime Day Blog Top Prime Day Deals Prime Day Deals Under $50 Anti-Prime Day Sales Prime Day Chromebooks Smart Home, Appliance Deals on Prime Day Air Fryers on Prime Day Dell XPS 17 9720 Laptop Review
Deals

Prime Day Is a Great Time to Stock up on Keurig Pods

Keurig coffee makers are also on sale for Prime Day 2022.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

If you're a Keurig user, you can never have too much backup supply of K-Cups. We noticed a slew of coffee pod packs is on deep discount for Prime Day. You can score as many as 60 pods from various roasters for $26. Or scoop up a 40-pack of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters for $20.

And if you're not equipped with an actual Keurig, you'll want one of those or the pods won't do you much good. Both the compact K-Slim and the larger K-Elite with a 75-ounce water reservoir are on sale, down as much as 54% for Prime Day. 

See the best Keurig Prime Day deals below.    

Keurig coffee maker deals for Prime Day:

Keurig K-cup deals for Prime Day: