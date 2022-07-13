Prime Day Fitness Deals: Get Champion Gear for Less for Your Next Workout

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

If you're just beginning your fitness journey, investing in quality yet affordable workout apparel from a brand you know and trust can make all the difference. It's still Prime Day, which means you can get great savings on fitness gear from and (an Amazon-exclusive collection) to get you motivated for your next workout.

During Champion's sale, you can save up to 58% off athleisure apparel such as joggers, shorts and classic shirts. And you'll spend no more than $20 on one item. The C9 Champion offer on the other hand, includes fitness apparel for men, women and even kids, with discounts as much as 30% off the original price.

Between the two Prime Day Champion offers, you'll have more options with the C9 Champion sale, but if you want gear with the classic logo on it, go for the regular Champion sale. As for C9, there are quite a few affordable standouts. These are $11 and have a loose fit and wick moisture, which is ideal for running. Men can also get a pair of for $14 that have a relaxed fit for mobility. And if you're shopping for sporty gear for the kids, check out this $15 , $10 boys premium and for $11. (Just select a size to see the sale price.) Other apparel includes socks, underwear and joggers for the whole family.