Preorder Fire Emblem Warriors for Nintendo Switch and Save $11 With This Coupon

The new Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes game is almost out, and some players have already tried out a demo of the game days before its release. Amazon is , but players can on Daily Steals and save $11 with the coupon code CNETFWRS. The code expires on July 7.

Three Hopes is scheduled for release on June 24, which is when preorders will be shipped for free. Join Shez, Edelgard, Dimitri and Claude as they fight for the future of Fodlan in this game where you can build and command an army. The game features three houses which all tell their own storylines.

Next week, Capcom is planning to launch Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, a paid expansion that includes a variety of new monsters, weapons, locales and other content. The free demo of the game is already out.