Free Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Demo Available on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has released a free demo of Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, letting you sample the upcoming Switch title ahead of its launch later this month.

The demo is available to download now from the Nintendo eShop and lets you play up to chapter four in each of the game's three alternate routes. Moreover, any progress you make in the demo will carry over to the full game if you purchase it after launch.

In addition to the demo, Nintendo has released a new trailer for Fire Emblem Warriors. This one showcases the members of the Ashen Wolves, the secret fourth house introduced in the "Cindered Shadows" DLC expansion for Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes launches for Switch on June 24. Players who have save data for Fire Emblem: Three Houses or the previous Fire Emblem Warriors game will receive some extra in-game gold and items as a bonus. You can also scan Fire Emblem Amiibo figures to receive additional items and weapons in the game.