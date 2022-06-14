Free Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Demo Coming to Switch and PC June 14

Monster Hunter Rise's Sunbreak expansion arrives later this month, but players can sample some of its new content a little early.

A free Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak demo is coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam today, June 14. The demo is slated to go live around 7 p.m. PT and will let players explore the Jungle, a new area highlighted during developer Capcom's June Showcase stream.

In addition to three basic tutorial quests designed to show new players the ropes, the demo will feature several monsters to hunt, including Sunbreak's flagship dragon, the Malzeno. This hunt is aimed at advanced Monster Hunter players and will have "a shorter time limit than what you might experience when the full game comes," Capcom says.

On top of the demo, Capcom outlined its content roadmap for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The first free content update is slated to arrive in August and will introduce Lucent Nargacuga to the game, along with several other monsters and a new locale. Two more updates will follow in fall and winter, respectively, with more to come in 2023.

Capcom

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on June 30. The base Monster Hunter Rise game is required to play the expansion. Capcom is also releasing three new Monster Hunter Amiibo figures alongside the expansion. These figures will unlock special layered armor sets for your hunter and companions when scanned in the Nintendo Switch version of the game.