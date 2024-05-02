Pay Just $30 for This Slim, Multidevice Logitech Wireless Keyboard Today

We've long been of the belief that Logitech makes some of the best wireless keyboards around, and if you're in the market for a multidevice option that also happens to be super thin and have somewhere to put a tablet or smartphone, you're in luck. The Logitech K585 is equally at home connected to your work laptop while you bash out emails or hooked up to your iPhone while you tap out social media posts, and now you can add one to your desk for just $30. That's a 40% discount, but keep in mind that this deal is available only on the black (or "graphite") model.

There's a lot to talk about here, but we'll start with the wireless connectivity. You can connect the keyboard to your device via Bluetooth or the included USB-A receiver, accommodating a secure connection up to about 33 feet (10 meters). The keyboard is also designed to work with just about any operating system, including Windows, MacOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android, Linux and ChromeOS. If you own it, there's a good chance this keyboard can type on it.

One notable feature is the design. Despite being impossibly thin, this keyboard still boasts a 24-month battery life, while the area above the keys can house a phone or tablet, holding it upright while you get stuff done. And unlike some other superthin options, the Logitech K585 still has all the required buttons, including a full number pad and 12 function keys.

As great as this keyboard is, we know some folks will be looking for something a little different. If you're one of them, be sure to check out our list of the best keyboard deals we've found, to make sure you're getting the deal you deserve.