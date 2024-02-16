Our Favorite Treadmill Is $500 Off With NordicTrack's Presidents Day Sale

Home gym equipment can make your fitness goals about 10 times easier to achieve – but it's often very expensive. For Presidents Day, NordicTrack is offering discounts on treadmills, exercise bikes, rowers, ellipticals and fitness mirrors, so you can get hundreds of dollars off the sticker price.

This Presidents Day sale includes a product that has been tested and approved by CNET's wellness editors: the NordicTrack Commercial 2450, which we judged the best treadmill overall and the best smart treadmill, is $500 off. This treadmill provides a smooth, high-quality workout experience and is full of helpful features like a rotating touchscreen and an auto-adjusting belt. It also is compatible with iFit, NordicTrack's signature immersive workout subscription that allows you to virtually work out with professional trainers anywhere in the world.

More fitness deals for our favorites

Some of our other top picks for home fitness equipment are also on sale this Presidents Day:

CNET's pick for the best heavy duty treadmill, the Bowflex Treadmill 10, is also $500 off.

Our pick for the most comfortable elliptical, the Schwinn 470, is $200 off at Amazon.

The BowFlex Max Total 16, which we named the best elliptical for streaming, is $600 off.

And the best foldable rowing machine, the Echelon Row-S, is $300 off.