Our Favorite Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook is Down to $189 With This 1-Day Deal

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

If you already have a decent desktop computer at home, you probably don't need to spend serious cash on a high-end laptop as well. In fact, according to CNET reviewer Joshua Goldman, Lenovo's affordable IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is probably all you need to take care of some work on the go. And right now, as multiple retailers are releasing rolling deals during the countdown to Black Friday, you can pick one up for even less. Today only, , saving you $110 compared to the usual price. This deal is only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The Lenovo Duet Chromebook made its way onto our list of the best two-in-one laptops for 2022 as our favorite detachable Chromebook on the market right now. It's equipped with a 10.1-inch full HD touchscreen that separates from the slim keyboard cover so you can easily transition between laptop and tablet mode. Internally, it features an octa-core processor and 128GB of storage -- which makes it a pretty competitive model in the world of Chromebooks. It's also equipped with both a front and rear camera so you can use it for video chats and meetings as well. And at just over 2 pounds and with a battery life of up to 10 hours, it's great for taking with you on the go.

It's also worth noting that all Chromebooks have an Auto Update Expiration date, after which Google will no longer provide software or security updates. However, this Lenovo Duet Chromebook will be supported through June 2028, so you've got quite a while before you'll have to worry about it.