Our Best Budget 2-in-1 Laptop Is Now Even More Affordable

Instead of trying to decide between a tablet or a laptop, why not have both? Two-in-one laptops can be used as a laptop or a tablet. Instead of having to switch between the two devices, you can have them both combined in one device. One of our top two-in-one budget laptops is now even more discounted. You can snag the Lenovo Flex 5i for only $420 at Best Buy, saving you a whopping $260 on its usual price. But act fast, this deal expires tonight.

The Lenovo Flex 5i is equipped with the 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, which is really good for multitasking. It also has a full high-definition display with a resolution of 1920x1200 giving you great picture quality for your streaming, browsing and gaming needs. And because it has a touchscreen, this extremely versatile device can be used as a tablet. It has a standard RAM of 8GB and total storage of 512GB. This device is good for regular browsing, students or other basic needs. The battery lasts approximately 10 hours, so you do not have to worry about the device running out of power in a short amount of time. Some other nice features of this laptop include a USB-C port and a fingerprint reader.

This deal expires tonight, so act quick to snag yours before it's too late. Along with this insane deal of $260 off, Best Buy is also offering a free six-month subscription for Trend Micro internet security so you stay protected on the internet and a free one month Xbox Game Pass subscription. With all these bonuses and discounts, this deal is nearly impossible to pass up.

If you want a laptop that's not a two-in-one device -- perhaps an upgraded model with more robust features -- check out our roundup of best laptop deals happening now to find the perfect fit for you at a great price.